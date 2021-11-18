LeeAnn Toomey, 78, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Angels Grace Hospice, Oconomowoc, WI. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Friday, November 19, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2145 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Rev. Kristian Kincaid will officiate, with Rev. Jesse Cearlock concelebrating. Interment will be in St. Matthew Cemetery, Sherrill. If you are not feeling well and unable to attend, please leave a message of condolence at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
LeeAnn was born July 21, 1943 in Waterloo, the daughter of Clarence and Luceal (Wehling) Schumacher. She was raised in Readlyn, IA. LeeAnn married Gerard P. “Jerry” Toomey on March 23, 1963 at St. John Lutheran Church, Waverly, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 13, 2005. In 1984, LeeAnn and Jerry came to Dubuque, where Jerry attended Wartburg Theological Seminary. Jerry was installed as deacon of St. Matthew Lutheran Church (LCMS), Sherrill, in 1998, and LeeAnn took on the duties of deacon’s wife until their retirement in 2003. She was also employed as a receptionist for Medical Associates in Dubuque. LeeAnn loved music, including singing, and playing the piano and organ. She was a huge fan of the Hawkeyes. Her grandchildren were a delight to LeeAnn, and she loved visiting them.
LeeAnn is survived by her children, John (Bahar) Toomey, of Great Falls, VA, David (Julie) Toomey of Los Angeles, CA, and Kathleen (Robert) Selle of North Kingstown, RI; her grandchildren, Amanda, Emily (John Adams), Sean (Ashley), Kyle, and Tyler Toomey, Kathryn (Alex Flan) and Nicolas Toomey, and Anna, Erin, Kaitlyn, and Benjamin Selle; two great grandchildren, Natalie and Mason Toomey; and her sisters-in-law, Helen Gallagher, Carolyn Toomey, and Carol Schumacher. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, John Schumacher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angels Grace Hospice, N74W35908 Servants Wy, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.