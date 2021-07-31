Carol Roling, 80, of Dubuque, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the ManorCare Health Services in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Carol will be 10:30 am Monday, August 2, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Carol was born March 27, 1941, in Dubuque, the daughter of Edmund R. and Ruth Brillhart Phillips. She married Edwin Roling in 1981 in Dubuque. He died December 26, 2002.
She worked for Christmas around the world for over 10 years, receiving many awards as top sales person and many sales trips. Then she retired after 25 years at ARC.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church, she enjoyed playing cards, she was an excellent cook, cherished time with family at Leisure Lake, she also enjoyed movies and going out to eat with friends.
Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Roling of Dubuque and Jessica Roling-Wells of Bella Vista, AR; two grandchildren, Braiden Kramer and Paisley Wells; one sister, Patricia (Loren) Reisen; step-son, Rick Roling of Dubuque; step-daughter, Debbie Roling of Dubuque; two step-grandchildren, Lori Roling and Lisa Roling-Engler, several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Edmund Phillips Jr., step-mom, Margaret Phillips, and one nephew, Ronnie Jentz.
A special thank you to Dr. Caceras and the nurses and staff at MercyOne, Stonehill, and Manorcare.
