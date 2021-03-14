WAUKEE, Iowa — Morris (Moe) Joseph Blum, of Independence Village, Waukee, passed away March 9, 2021.
A graveside service will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque later this spring.
Moe was born June 22, 1944, son of Morris and Margaret (Maas) Blum. He attended St. Mary grade school, Wahlert, Loras Academy, and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1962.
Moe married Janice Manahl on February 13, 1965, at Nativity Church. He operated Dubuque Vending Co. from 1963 to 1986. He then worked for Dubuque Greyhound Park. Moe and Jan moved to Texas City, TX, in 2000 where he worked at Gulf Greyhound Park in LaMarque, TX. They then moved back to Cedar Rapids, IA, and then to Waukee.
Moe is survived by his wife of 56 years; sons, Mike (Gwen), Steve, Bob (Amy), Ron (Stescey), and Tony (Amber); grandchildren, Aquila, Michael, Brianna (Conner) Herman, Kaylee (Jacob), Ryan, Nick, Alex, Addie, Ethan, Lilliah, Gabbie, Gyllian, Peyton, Mallory, Aliyah, and Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Armani, Corey, Tyrone, Jamal, and Elsie; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Wood, Rita (Jim) Weber, Betsy Manahl, Joyce Wiltfang, Betty Jo Manahl; brothers-in-law, Jerry Kuntz, Jim Weber; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sisters-in-law, Ginger Kuntz and Dolores Bridges; brothers-in-law, Ed Manahl, Tom Bridges, George Wood, Roger Manahl, Dennis Wiltfang; nephews, David Wood and Jeffrey Kuntz; niece, Debbie Baugh; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Oliver and Ethel Manahl.