LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Irene B. Zewen, 82, of Luxemburg, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, in Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday prior to funeral services.
Irene was born June 9, 1937, in Farley, Iowa, the daughter of August and Olga (Klaus) Heiring. She married Duane Zewen on October 14, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farley. Together they farmed and raised their family on the Zewen home farm west of Luxemburg. She was an active member of her parish, Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was a member of the Rosary Society.
Survivors include her children: Daniel (Julie) Zewen, of Luxemburg, Carol (Ron) Iske, of Des Moines, and John (Nicole) Zewen, of Luxemburg; grandchildren: Caitlyn (Jared) Deutmeyer, Dana (Russ) Wolf, Amy (Sean Specht) Zewen, Eric (Jordyn) Zewen, Serena Iske, and Mylee, Jared and Mariah Zewen; great-grandchildren: Preston and Keeley Deutmeyer; siblings: Eddie (Lois) Heiring and Mary Ann Fangman, and in-laws: Pat (Jerry) Mulert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Duane, in 1986; siblings: Germaine (Daryl) March, Dorothy (Gordon) Lee, Agnes (Robert) Vorwald and Ralph (Rose) Heiring; and in-laws: Joe Ward and Richard Fangman.
A sincere thank-you to the staff at the Good Neighbor Society for their compassionate care over the last 2½ years.
