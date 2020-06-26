EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — James R. “Jim” Boyer, 81, of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Social distancing will be required per federal and state guidelines. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa, where military honors will be accorded by members of Dubuque American Legion Post 6 and Amvets Post 13.
Jim was born on November 13, 1938, in Dubuque, the son of Joseph and Freda (Ehrlich) Boyer. He was a 1957 graduate of Loras Academy. On November 29, 1968, he was united in marriage to Jean M. Wolf in Galena, Ill. They were blessed with 51 years of marriage.
Jim joined the U. S. Army after graduation where he spent 10 years. He was a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division with service all over the world. He was a Vietnam veteran having served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a member of The Amvets Post 3 of Dubuque for 48 years and had been Provost Marshall for all that time. Currently he was Commander of Post 3. He also served as Iowa State Amvet District Commander for the 3rd district and had been committee person for the Iowa State Amvets Service Foundation. Jim was a member of American Legion Post 6 in Dubuque. He also was involved with the Tri-State Veterans Memorial Association during the construction of “The Battle Bows” in Marshall Park.
Jim was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 91 Union for 40 years, with employment in most local shops and sheet metal shops throughout the country, retiring in January 2001.
He loved to garden and became an Illinois Master Gardner under the University of Illinois Extension program. There was a constant rivalry between he, and a special friend as to who had the first and largest produce. Excesses always went to family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Jean; two sons, Jim (Katie) Boyer, of Dubuque, and Steve (Amy) Boyer, of East Dubuque; five precious grandchildren, Layne, Levi, Sienna, Veronika and Donovan; his sisters, Mary Schmitt, of Dubuque, and Carol (Mike) Murwin, of West Des Moines, Iowa; brother, Mike Boyer, of Dubuque; sisters-in-law, Jean Boyer, of Milwaukee, Ore., Beth Ward, of Dubuque, Ann Wolf, of Lake Placid, Fla.; brother-in-law, Ron (Judy) Wolf, of Dubuque; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Freda; siblings, Norman, Joseph and Arthur; his in-laws, Ivan and Anita Wolf; sisters-in-law, Betty Boyer, Rowenna Boyer; brothers-in-law, William Wolf and Jerry Schmitt.
Jean and sons wish to extend thanks to the many doctors at Medical Associates Clinic, the many doctors at Iowa City Veterans Hospital and a special thanks to so many at Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care and compassion given to Jim and his family. “These are angels on earth.”
