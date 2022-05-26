EPWORTH, Iowa — Paul J. Kluesner, 78, of Epworth, Iowa formerly of Holy Cross, Iowa passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Paul will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Mass of Chrisitan burial for Paul will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. There will be no public visitation before services on Saturday, the Farley Knights of Columbus rosary will be held prior to mass at 10:15 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
Paul was born January 21, 1944, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, son of Arnold and Helen (Konzen) Kluesner. He was a 1962 graduate of Holy Cross High School (Leo High School), Holy Cross, Iowa. On April 22, 1967, he was united in marriage to Mary M. Trumm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. Paul and Mary farmed and raised their 3 sons on the family farm near Holy Cross until 2001 when they built their home in Epworth. Paul retired in 2014. Mary preceded him in death on August 3, 2016.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish, Epworth, Iowa and the Farley Knights of Columbus Council #2001 and the Dubuque County 4th Degree Dubourgh Assembly #1573.
Paul is survived by his three sons, Scott (Vicki) Kluesner of Peosta, IA, Todd M. Kluesner (friend, John Lynam) of Westville, IN, and Brett (Stephanie) Kluesner of Earlville, IA; five grandchildren, Lucas Kluesner, Jacklyn Kluesner, Henry Kluesner, Samantha Kluesner, and Gabriella Kluesner; one brother, James (Judy) Kluesner of Dubuque, IA; two sisters, Laura (James) Gehl of Cascade, IA, and Susan (Michael) Hickey of Dubuque, IA; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Duane Gorman) Hahn of Dubuque, IA; brothers-in-law, Donald (Patricia) Trumm of Dubuque, IA, Eldon (Kaye) Trumm of Worthington, IA, Steven Trumm of Cascade, IA; brother-in-law, Robert DeShaw of Hopkinton, IA; and sister-in-law, Mary Catherine Trumm of Manchester, IA.
Paul was also preceded in death by his parents, Father and Mother-in-law, Leo and Coletta (Heid) Trumm; brothers-in-law, Paul, LaVern “Barney”, and Ernie Trumm; and sister-in-law, Bernadine (Trumm) DeShaw.
Dad will forever be remembered by the way he led his life: hard-work, family, faith, and never a complaint. He is at peace now, happy in Heaven with Mom.
The family would like to thank the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Dr. Rojan Garje, and his nurse Nicole, and Hospice of Dubuque, especially his nurse Kelli, for their compassionate care.
