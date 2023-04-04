CLEARWATER, Fla. — Barry David Pack of Clearwater, Florida died unexpectedly March 27, 2023, at the age of 55.
Barry was born May 28, 1967, in Toronto, Ontario Canada. He spent his childhood years living in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. After graduating from Devon High School, he went on to attain his CDL. He was a professional truck driver in Canada for Sears before marrying the love of his life in Cuba City, WI on December 15, 1989. They moved to Florida where he drove for US Foods for over 20 years before his most current job that he loved of being a Pinellas County School bus driver. Barry was an avid Harley Davidson fan, taking many cycling trips with friends. He also loved spending time in Maggie Valley, NC as he enjoyed the serenity of the mountains.
He is survived by his beloved wife Lisa (Brant) and two beautiful daughters Kimberly and Kayla. He is further survived by his parents, Bob and Lorraine Pack; Father-in-law Jim Brant; sister, Jane MacDonald (Jamie), Brother-in-law Allen Brant (Marsha); two sisters-in-law, Linda Brant and Brenda (Chris) Brown; 5 nephews; 6 nieces; 2 great nephews and 3 great nieces.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Kathy (Doyle) Brant; Maternal Grandparents, Parker and Elsie (Sawyer) Weatherall; Paternal Grandparents, Robert and Mary (Hall) Pack; niece Jamie Brant.
