DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Lei Loni “Loni” K. Droessler, 76, of Dickeyville, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
A prayer service will be held at 12:30 pm Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 5:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Loni will be 12:00 pm Monday, November 1, 2021, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville with Father Bernie Rott as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Ghost Cemetery in Dickeyville at a later date.
Lei Loni was born October 6, 1945, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of LeRoy Bernard & Frances Adelia Ring Bolender. She was a 1963 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. On February 1, 1969, she married Eugene Joseph Droessler, Jr at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Loni was a teller & customer service representative for Mound City Bank for 20 years. She was a bookkeeper for Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville for 10yrs & co-owned Video Express & Tanning Center in Dickeyville for 10yrs.
She was a spiritual member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville. Loni will be remembered as woman with a kind heart, willing to try new experiences & sharing what she had with those known & unknown. Friends & family called Loni the activity director, planner, navigator, card shark, seasonal decorator, game player, but most importantly mother, grandmother, friend, wife, & sister.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene; one son, Eugene “Tony” (Kristin Wessel) Droessler, III of Dickeyville; four daughters, Tonya (Daniel Goatley) Droessler of Bath, MI, Alison (Rod) Mau of Rice Lake, WI, Joy (Brian) Leibfried of West Des Moines, IA, & SaBrina (Matt) Warrelman of Kalamazoo, MI; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren & one more due soon; one sister, Pam Spiegel of San Tan Valley, AZ; & many nieces & nephews including “adopted grandchild”, Rachel Glenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents & four sisters, Jeannette Eichacker, Sharon (Tom) Glenn, DiAnn Kilburg, & Michelle “Mike” Herbst.
A special thank you to the Dickeyville Rescue Squad & Jamestown First Responders.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Loni’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.