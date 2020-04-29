BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Milo A. Crubel, age 89, of Bloomington, WI, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home, rural Lancaster.
He was born on October 11, 1930, at the Crubel family farm, the son of Henry and Mary (Errthum) Crubel. On January 25, 1951, he was united in marriage to Mary Alice Meyers at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Glen Haven, WI. Together they farmed on the Crubel family farm in Patch Grove Township, where they raised their family and had dairy and beef cattle. Milo was a great husband, father, and grandfather who passed on many virtuous qualities onto his family. Some of the most treasured ones he exemplified were a hard work ethic, honesty and a good sense of humor. Milo relished it when he could get someone “hook, line and sinker” with one of his jokes that seemingly started out as a real-life story. He took a lot of pride in his farms and always made sure they were well run and appealing to the eye. Milo enjoyed his John Deere equipment, bulldozer and “Dr. Pete” truck. Some of his favorite “Sundays off” involved playing with his bulldozer in the woods. He was loved by his family and many friends and will be greatly missed.
Milo is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Alice; their children, Diane (Dale) Kruger, Doreen (Brent) Hoffman, David (Marsha) Crubel, Denise (Dale) Breuer, Debra (David) Drew, Delaine (Paul) Langmeier, Daryl Crubel, Dayle Crubel, Dawn (Steve) Mumm, and Douglas Crubel; 26 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger (Ruth) Crubel; two brothers-in-law: Alois (Vivian Achenbach) Kirschbaum and Stanley (Barb) Meyers; four sisters-in-law: Ruth and Mary Ann Crubel, Geraldine (Henry “Buzz”) Esser and Barb Krohn; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Milo was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; a sister, Norma (George) Smrcina; three brothers, Art, Harold (Carolyn) and LaVerne Crubel; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Meyers and Marcus Krohn; three sisters-in-law, Florence (Tom) Adrian, Julia (Jim) Bernhardt and Mona Kirschbaum.
A celebration of Milo’s life will be held at a future date, which will be announced. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Bloomington, with Fr. John Meinholz officiating. Private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bloomington. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, in Bloomington, is assisting the family.
Rest in peace Dad, or as he would often say when ending a conversation — “Ten Four, over and out.”
Online Condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com