HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — William “Bill” J. Kaiser, 70, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Oak Park Place in Dubuque, IA after many years of challenges with Parkinson’s Disease.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23rd at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Church Cemetery in Sinsinawa, WI. Family and friends may call on Saturday, October 23rd from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Bill was born on October 16, 1950 to Elmer & Dorothy (Timmerman) Kaiser in Cuba City, WI. He married Judith A. Hesseling on February 12, 1972. He worked for John Deere Dubuque Works for over 33 1/2 years and retired in 2001. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Local 94 UAW John Deere and Holy Name. His life passion was farming on his grandfather Wilbert’s land. Bill enjoyed mowing the lawn, watching westerns, Bingo, Florida trips, working, driving dump truck, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Judy; 4 children: Michelle Hocking, Cole (Nicole) Kaiser, Chad (Jenny) Kaiser both of Hazel Green, WI and Curt (Amanda) Kaiser of Madison, WI; 12 grandchildren: Dylan, Angel, Breanna, Jay, Dane, Raven, Brandon, Mallory, Mason, Kallie, Aidan & Hank; one great-grandchild, Kaydence; a brother-in-law, Jerry Stangl; extended family, Amber & Scott Hawk of Beaumont, TX; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Beth Stangl. In lieu of plants & flowers a Bill Kaiser Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Oak Park Place, Lori from Home Instead Senior Care and to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and compassion given to Bill’s family during that difficult time.