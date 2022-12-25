Barbara Beeth, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Thomas Bradley, Green Valley, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home & Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Jan. 7, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Michael N. Dorr, Centralia, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Larry J. Heiar, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Wayne J. Lahr, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Kenneth L. Linderwell Sr., Earlville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, The Gathering Place, Manchester, Iowa.
Thomas McCullough, Robins, Iowa — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, with a wake service at 3 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Church of the Nativity.
Gary L. Muntz, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home & Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road; and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Joan M. Opatts, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel. Mass of Christian burial: Following sharing of memories Tuesday at the chapel.
Douglas A. Schiffman, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Dale W. Symons, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Toyoko Westmark, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Randy J. Wieseler, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
