EARLVILLE, Iowa — Cody J. Hoffmann, 28, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
We will not be having a gathering for Cody at this time.
Our family thanks you all in advance for our love and support in this trying time but would also like you to please respect our private time to deal with our grief. We pray that he is now at peace. Please do not take mental health lightly. Reach out to your friends and family who need it. You may help save a life.
Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Earlville is assisting the family.
Cody was born on November 15, 1993, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of John and Linda (Wall) Hoffmann. He graduated from Maquoketa Valley High School in 2012. He attended NICC in Peosta for his Diesel Mechanic Degree. After graduating from tech school, he worked as a Diesel Mechanic at various places and loved working on the farm every chance that he could.
Cody is survived by his parents, John and Linda Hoffmann of Earlville; sisters, Katie (Jim) Peters and their children, Clayton, Blake, and Dylan of Farmersburg, Mary (Derek Wessels) Hoffmann D.V.M. of Pierce, Colorado and; grandmother, Donna Wall of Manchester.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William “Bill” Wall, Clarence and Odeil Hoffmann.
The family requests no memorials rather a donation be made to support mental health and suicide awareness. Please share a memory of Cody at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.