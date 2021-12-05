Harry E. Gassman passed away December 2, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00p.m. Tuesday, December 7th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a eulogy will be read at 6:00 p.m.
He was born January 4, 1950, in Dubuque, IA to Deloras and Dorrance Gassman.
Harry grew up in Bernard, IA where he farmed and worked at Gassman Plumbing with his dad.
He attended Sacred Heart School, Western Dubuque, and graduated from Loras College in 1972. During his schooling he enjoyed being part of the wrestling team and playing on a pool league.
Harry married his sweetheart, Lois (Siegworth) on December 29, 1979. They had two daughters whom he loved immensely.
Harry worked at Schusters Heating and Cooling and later at Patterson Comfort and Safety. He was the family handyman and had a way to fix any problem that came his way. He was always willing to lend a hand to whoever called him. There was nothing more he enjoyed than attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He also enjoyed putting puzzles together, traveling, and trying his luck at the casino. Harry had the best green thumb and loved his gardening and plants. Harry always enjoyed his daily walks with his best dog friend and companion, Bree.
Harry is survived by his wife Lois, two daughters, Deanna (Eric) Luensmann; Melissa (Luke) McCarron and six grandchildren; Addison, Tristan, and Kaylee Luensmann; Kaiden Hardy, Camilla and Molly McCarron.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dorrance and Deloras Gassman; his sister Sharron Sweeney, brother-in-law Fritz Sweeney, and Mother and Father-in-law Clarence and Virgina Siegworth.