LANCASTER, Wis. — Paul N. Valentine, age 83, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
He was born on November 14, 1936, in Cassville, the son of Otto and Emma (Junk) Valentine. Paul attended Cassville High School and enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country on the U.S.S. McDermott and received a Chinese Service Medal. On December 6, 1958, Paul was united in marriage to Judith K. Koeller at the First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. He was employed at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works for over 30 years. Paul was a member of the Lancaster Rescue Squad, the William Pollock VFW Post No. 2344 and the Richard Burns American Legion Post No. 109 of Lancaster. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and golfing.
Survivors include his loving wife, Judy, of 61 years; their children: Mike (Marsha) Valentine, Kathy (Jeff) Swinehart, Pat (Alicia) Valentine; a son-in-law, Jim Epperson; 8 grandchildren: Kyle, Kasey (Lauryn) Epperson, Melissa Valentine, Mandi (Doug) Frisque, Eric (Erin), Adam Swinehart, Nick (Dani), and Megan (Ty Frank) Valentine; 2 great-grandchildren: Kinsley Valentine and Carter Frank; two sisters: Doris McLimans and Paul’s twin, Pauline (Jack) Droessler; many nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Epperson; three sisters: Marie Valentine, Helen (Larry) Driscoll, Rosemary (Lee) Laufenberg; two brothers-in-law: Ray McLimans and Gerald Wiest.
A Celebration of Paul’s Life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Stone Hearth Pub, 5 Golf Road, Lancaster, from 12:00 p.m. noon until 3:00 p.m., where a reflection of Paul’s life will be held. Private family burial with military honors will be held at a later date. Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes & Crematory in Lancaster is serving the family.
