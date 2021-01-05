William R. “Bill” Kelly, 75, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on January 1, 2021, at home, surrounded by family, after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Church Key West, with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. at the church until time of Mass. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum, with military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Tri-State Vietnam Veterans. A livestream of the funeral Mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. A Celebration of Life gathering will be at a later date when it is safe to hug one another.
Bill was born on May 8, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Philip and Irene (Kopp) Kelly. He attended St. Mary’s grade school and Wahlert High School prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served in the Navy from 1962 to 1966, and was honorably discharged with the rank of E4.
He married Joan Ward, and together they had two sons, Daniel and Mitch.
Bill worked in various construction trades and started as an apprentice electrician, then for the Dubuque Cable Company, he joined his brother’s company Dubuque Painting & Decorating/Kelly Construction. He later retired from Swiss Colony.
Bill was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing and softball with his sons. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities. Bill was a member of the American Legion and a former commodore of the Dubuque Boat Club.
He is survived by his two sons, Daniel (Carrie) Kelly and Mitch (Julie) Kelly; grandchildren, Shawna (Nick), Yvette (Justin), Chelsea (Peter), Reed, Cooper, Landon and Sawyer; along with his longtime significant other, Carol Bandy, and her family; his sister, Karen Payne; sister-in-law, Alice Kelly; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard “Dick” Kelly; brother-in-law, William “Billy” Payne; and former wife, Joan.
In lieu of flowers, a Bill Kelly memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank Dr. Engelman and his team and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care, kindness and compassion they gave to Bill and his family.