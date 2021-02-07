Richard “Dick” Strub, age 80, died suddenly at home on February 4, 2021.
Due to the pandemic, no visitation or funeral services will be scheduled. A remembrance celebration will be scheduled later in year. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Dick is survived by his wife of 56 years and high school sweetheart of 64 years, Louise (Fautsch) Strub; son, Rick Strub, of Bogota, Colombia; daughter, Lindsey Strub, of Chicago; brothers, Mike Strub, of Asbury, Patrick Strub, of Rock Island, Mark Paul, of Oklahoma City, and a sister, Mary Ann, of Dubuque.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Dorothy Strub; and sister, Donna (Klump) Strub.
Dick was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on July 20, 1940. He graduated from Loras Academy in 1958 and would go on as a proud and active member of the Gub Nation all his life. A General Contractor, Dick owned and operated R.M. Strub Construction. He loved his work, and his work ethic defined his life.
An incredibly active and social person all his life, Dick was active in the following organizations: The City of Dubuque Board of Adjustment, Dubuque Tool Library, St. Columbkille and Wahlert Booster Clubs, Dubuque Building Trades Association, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, The Dubuque Shooting Society 330 Club, The Dubuque Golf and Country Club, 100+ Men Who Care, The Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, The Dubuque Regional Hosta Society and National Hosta Society. Dick and Louise’s garden at their home served for many years as a tour garden, which became to be known as Arboretum South. He also enjoyed sports and hunting.
Dick’s family and many friends will remember him for being gregarious, poignant, quick witted and absolutely one-of-a-kind.
The family would like to thank all of Dick’s friends and acquaintances, who have so generously shared their stories and special memories of a special man.
Memorials may be sent to The Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Loras College or 100+ Men Who Care.