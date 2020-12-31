Milford L. Moore, 93, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 4, at Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rev. Mark Kwenin will officiate. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 4, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque. Interment will be at St. Catherine’s Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Milford was born May 15, 1927, in Bollinger County, Missouri, the son of Arthur and Florence (Price) Moore. He married Theresa Olinger on February 16, 1952, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on December 21, 2019. He was a member of Holy-Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Milford served his country with the U.S. Army during World War II. He was employed with John Deere Dubuque Works for 37 years.
Milford is survived by his children, Robert Moore and Mary Jane Moore, both of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Richard Wharton Jr., Joanie (Miah) Miller, Michael (Tasha) Moore, Tricia (Alec) Roschen, and Tyler Gray; 7 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Marcella Klein and Florence Wall.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Joan Moore, at 11 months old, and Betty (Richard) Wharton; and his siblings, Wayne, Lester, Paul, Willard, Margie, Pauline, Wanda, Hazel, and Mildred.
Memorials may be made to the Milford L. Moore Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque nurses Julie, Jen and Amy, and Dr. Kristen Nelson for her years of care.