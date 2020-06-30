Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Verna Lee Digman, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Carol L. Dobson, Platteville, Wis. — Graveside services: 3:30 p.m. today, Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville.
John B. Erschen, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the church.
June M. Friederick, La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, Midtown Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Lawrence J. Gudenkauf, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa.
Joyce M. Henson, Dubuque — Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 31, Linwood Cemetery.
Sharon M. Hinz, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, the Gathering Place, Manchester.
Dean E. Thorstenson, Waterville, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today West Paint Creek Cemetery, Waukon, Iowa.
Jeremy R. Valentine, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Masonic Temple, Mosaic Lodge #125, 1155 Locust St.