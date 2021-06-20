Terry L. “Tiny” Bargman, 76, of Dubuque, and Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and children, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Terry’s family will be holding a Celebration of Life from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque. The celebration will take place at Eagles View Pavilion. Please note, there is an admission fee of $1 per car to enter the park.
Terry was born on March 3, 1945, in Dubuque, son of Leo C. and Janet (Rosenthal) Bargman. He attended Dubuque Senior High School and lettered in several sports, which fueled his love of sports/coaching. Terry worked a physically demanding job at John Deere Dubuque Works for 43 years.
He met his first wife, Diana Weidenbacher, in high school. They were married on June 24, 1967, and had three children together, raising them in Asbury. They were divorced after 39 years of marriage.
Terry had a passion for coaching children, taking on responsibilities for various baseball, softball, and basketball teams that his children were a part of. He spent many spring and summer nights at the Asbury Park fields coaching, umpiring, or just making sure the field was being maintained. Terry took great pride in those teams winning multiple league titles as well as numerous tournaments around Iowa and the Midwest.
During the Christmas season, Terry loved playing Santa at Kennedy Mall, or for private parties. He was able to play Santa one last time a few years ago for all of his grand/great grandchildren, something he cherished. He also loved the yearly family trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL. While Terry gave off a tough-guy image, he was really a kid at heart.
After retiring from John Deere, he found and fell in love with his second wife, Jacqueline (Sunny) Poellot. They were married in Dubuque on October 9, 2010. Sunny moved to Dubuque so they could start their life together, and they later split time between Dubuque and Tucson where she had resided before meeting him. Terry and Sunny loved to take spontaneous day trips, or they would map out a week-long road trip so they could see the country together. You could often find them at the casino together, trying to hit the big one. No matter what they were doing, they were having fun and probably getting into some trouble together.
Terry was a passionate Minnesota Vikings fan, having followed them since the day the organization was created. He never missed a game, even though they always let him down. He also loved watching Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball, as well as the Chicago Cubs.
Terry was fiercely loyal to his family and selected friends. If he liked you, he would do anything he could to help you. He spent his retirement years helping out friends and family members who were stricken with medical issues that made it difficult for them to leave their house. He would visit with them, run errands for them, and help them with various tasks around the house.
Survivors include his wife, Sunny; two daughters, Wendy Moore, of Dubuque, and Teresa (Brian) Bothell, of Mt. Vernon, IA; one son, Thad Bargman, of Waukee, IA; two grandsons, Aaron Bargman and Nick Moore, of Dubuque; two granddaughters, Natasha Moore (Dubuque) and Josie Bothell (Mt. Vernon); three nephews, Terry Lynch, Danny Jo Connolly and Bobby Bargman, all of Dubuque; two great-grandsons, Mason Birch and Aaron Bargman Jr., both from Dubuque; three great-granddaughters, Lola and Kyla Bargman, and Aubrey Tigges, all of Dubuque; one stepson, Jeremy (Kim) Larsen and his three children, Jeremy (J.J.), Jane and Jordan, of Chandler, AZ; one stepdaughter, Megan Larsen, and her three children Marcel, Angel, and Calypso, of Tucson, AZ; and one sister-in-law, Claudette Poellot, of Vaughn, NM.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his ex-wife; three sisters, Cecelia “Cece” Lynch, Mable Connolly and Linda Bargman; one grandson, Dakota Moore; one brother-in-law, Dan Connolly; and one sister-in-law, Suzette Poellot.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the EMT, ER, and ICU staff at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital for their amazing care during his final days.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Terry’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.