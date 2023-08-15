KIELER, Wis. — Dorothy Kunkel, 85, of rural Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Bethany Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, August 20 at the Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center in Kieler, Wisconsin. The rosary will be recited at 1:40 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9-10:15 a.m. on Monday, August 21 at the church. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Dorothy was born on September 18, 1937, in Balltown, Iowa, the daughter of William and Lucille (Hannan) Jaeger. She married Donald Kunkel on May 29, 1957. They farmed together in Kieler and were blessed with 10 children. Dorothy’s greatest pride was her family. Dorothy was a faithful and devoted wife and mother. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed baking and gardening. Dorothy had a generous spirit and never hesitated to help anyone in need. She would often deliver meals and desserts to relatives during difficult times. She was well known for her delicious fried potatoes and cinnamon rolls!
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Dorothy is survived by her 10 children, Debbie (Daryl) Hinderman, Jane (Mark) Dietzel, Mary Kay (Fred) Kieler, Karen (Dan) Keeney, Jim Kunkel, Laurie (Vic) Bowden, Joe (Tammy) Kunkel, Jeff (Kathy) Kunkel, Gary (Julie) Kunkel, and Joni (Kevin) Dement. Also surviving are her 31 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Recommended for you
She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy Brimeyer, Shirley (Norbert) Kress, Phyllis (Jim) Lahey, and Carol (Jack) Specht; a brother, Leon (Connie) Jaeger; her brother-in-law, John (Pat) Kunkel; her sisters-in-law, Darlene and Rose Ann Kunkel; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2015; her parents, William and Lucille Jaeger; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kilian and Angeline Kunkel; and numerous other family members.
The family of Dorothy would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, Bethany Home and her home care team for their extraordinary care and compassion.