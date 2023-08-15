KIELER, Wis. — Dorothy Kunkel, 85, of rural Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Bethany Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, August 20 at the Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center in Kieler, Wisconsin. The rosary will be recited at 1:40 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9-10:15 a.m. on Monday, August 21 at the church. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

