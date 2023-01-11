Robert B. Schmitt, 86, of Peosta, Iowa, found eternal peace on January 9, 2023.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Holy Family New Melleray, 16318 Holy Family Ln, Peosta, IA, and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the church with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

