Robert B. Schmitt, 86, of Peosta, Iowa, found eternal peace on January 9, 2023.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Holy Family New Melleray, 16318 Holy Family Ln, Peosta, IA, and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the church with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Bob was born in Dubuque, IA on May 30, 1936. He served in the Iowa Army National Guard for six years. He met the love of his life, Mary Jo Mohr, and they married June 4, 1960, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, Dubuque. Bob farmed for many years in the Peosta area and drove a cement truck for Flynn Ready Mix until his retirement. He was on the Board of Directors for both the Epworth Fire Department and Farm Bureau Insurance. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Bob loved his John Deere tractors, fishing, hunting, a good card game, was a huge Tom Brady fan and would never pass up a meal. He was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather and loved to watch his children and grandchildren participate in their favorite activities.
Recommended for you
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Jo, children Bob Jr. (Janice) Schmitt of CO and their children Aaron and Austin; Bill (Jayci) Schmitt of TX and their children Riley and Jordan; Randy (Bona) Schmitt of IA and their children Kaitlin, Megan, Payton and Addison; Lori (Max) DeBaillie of IL and their children Connor, Cal and Clay; Rod (Cheri) Schmitt of CT and their children Ella and Kaelen; sibling Mary Kay Ruden, brothers-in-law Pete Henkels, Donald Morshead, Tom (JoAnn) Mohr, Dave (Diane) Mohr, sisters-in-law Carol Friederick, Margy (Dave) Wilson, Gina (Terry) Digman and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Margaret (Burns) Schmitt, sibling Marjorie Henkels, father and mother-in-law John and Mildred Mohr, brothers-in-law Ron Ruden, Jack Mohr, Don Friederick and sister-in-law Donna Morshead.
Thank you to Hospice of Dubuque for providing for Bob and keeping him comfortable during his last days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.