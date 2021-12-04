Raymond R. Shelton Telegraph Herald Dec 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STITZER, Wis. — Raymond R. Shelton, 69, of Stitzer, died on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.Private family services will be held at a later date.Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, of Lancaster, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stitzer-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Boys prep basketball: New-look Bobcats hold off Decorah A life remembered: Dubuque business owner recalled for his generosity Man who sold meth in Dubuque sentenced to more than 30 years in prison Girls prep basketball: Senior leans on defense to beat CR Prairie Hip-hop group's Dubuque concert canceled amid flight issues