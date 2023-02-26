Philip Warren Larsen, 81, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in Steamboat Springs, CO, following a skiing accident.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., Dubuque, where there will be a Memorial Service held at 11 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque.
Philip was born February 12, 1942 in Kenmare, North Dakota, the son of Ezra and Clara (Peterson) Larsen. He married his childhood sweetheart, Maureen McConnell, on August 11, 1963. Philip completed his education at North Dakota State University, and remained a life-long Bison fan. He was employed as a mechanical engineer and product planner for John Deere Dubuque Works for 36 years, retiring in 2001. He was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where he was involved in the choir and church council. He was known to volunteer for anything and everything. Philip loved to stay active, and enjoyed golfing, biking, boating, and had a true passion for skiing. Camping on the boat out on the Mississippi was a favorite family activity, and he took the boat out every Friday with the grandkids during boating season. Philip also had a passion for Corvettes-he owned one vintage and one new. He enjoyed attending car shows and auto races, and was lucky enough to drive on the Corvette factory race track in Bowling Green. Philip was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, and dearly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Philip is survived by his beloved wife, Maureen Larsen, of Dubuque; three children, Thomas (Jennifer) Larsen, of Asbury, Timothy (Stacie) Larsen, of Dubuque, and Melissa (Mark) Phalen, of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Andrew, Cassandra (fiancé Austin), Lucas, Maren, Mollie, Miah, Zach, Jake (Kyle), Ian, and Lucas; his brother, Paul (Esther) Larsen, of Lakeville, MN; his sister, Susan (John) Banker, of North Oaks, MN; and several nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, or Almost Home (at St. John’s Lutheran Church).
