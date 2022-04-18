Margaret M. Beaves, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Lacoma Golf Club, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Calvin Boland, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 23, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Kenneth A. Clemen, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Wednesday, April 20, at Church of the Nativity. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Mark M. Dalsing, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, with a wake service at 7:45 p.m., Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at the church.
Robert E. Feeney, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a wake service at 4 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Lumilda Frommelt, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Norbert J. Geers, West Palm Beach, Fla. — Celebration of life: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, Dyersville (Iowa) Social Center.
Myron E. Guritz Jr., McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, First Congregational Church, McGregor. Celebration of life: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Janice E. Klaus, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, United Methodist Church, Colesburg.
Monica McMahon, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.
Zelda G. Miller, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 21, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Service: 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Jeremy A. Nadermann, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Suzanne M. Soppe, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Betty E. Speck, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Dorothy J. Taylor, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.