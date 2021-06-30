CUBA CITY, Wis. — Gerald (Jerry) L. Hosch, 61, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family after his four-year battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Saint Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan and Deacon Bill Bussan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Saint Rose of Lima Church, where there will be a Parish Rosary Service at 2:40 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church before the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is serving the family.
Gerald was born on January 20, 1960, in Cascade, Iowa, the son of Fred and Delores (Besler) Hosch. He married the love of his life, Susan (Roethler) Hosch, on October 18, 1980, in Placid, Iowa. Later, they moved to Cuba City, Wisconsin, to farm. Together they had five beautiful children. Gerald was an amazing husband, father and papa. He was a great example of strength and determination.
Gerald was an active member of the Saint Rose of Lima Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He retired from Camso in January 2020.
He enjoyed camping, and you might have seen him with a Busch Light in his hand. If he was not camping, you would find him in the garage where he was always working on a woodworking project for someone. He enjoyed UTV riding and playing games with his family. He especially loved his grandkids. Gerald had a witty personality with some great under his breath comments to give his opinion. The best was his “shitty” grin when he was up to something.
Gerald is survived by his children, Robert (Daphne) Hosch, Juda, WI, Nicholas (Amber) Hosch, Blair, NE, Matthew (Jenna) Hosch, Sherrill, IA, Kristi (Ryan) Brunton, and Jamie (Ciara) Hosch, both of Cuba City, WI; his 12 beautiful grandchildren, Toby, Devon, Micheal, Riley, Corbin, Avriel, Ashton, Auriana, Ellie, Wyatt, Ayla and Aspyn; his mother, Delores Hosch, Epworth, IA; his siblings, Kathy (Dick) Lahey, Kenny (Darla) Hosch, Joe (Teresa) Hosch, Dave (Mary) Hosch, Sheri (Steve) Tucker, Darla (Dan) Jasper, Lisa (Roger) Ostwinkle, Donnie (Karen) Hosch, and Rob (Kate) Hosch; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kathy (Tim) Griffin, Cindy (Ronnie) Wood, Rick Roethler, Jim (Kathy) Roethler, and Karen (Gus) Langas; and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 beautiful years, Susan Hosch; his father, Fred Hosch; his father-in-law, Frank Roethler and mother-in-law, Shirley Conrad; a brother-in-law, Freddie Roethler; nephew, Dale Roethler; and a great-nephew, Brecken Dupont.
The family would like to thank family and friends for all the love and support you have shown the last four years. They would also like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially his nurses Chris and Peggy, MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center and University of Iowa City Hospital for all the care and support you have given Jerry. Thank you to Grant County Cancer Coalition for the support you have given to our family the last four years.
