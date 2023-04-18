BEAVER DAM, Wis. — James “Jim” Patrick Jansen of Beaver Dam, WI passed away on April 14, 2023 at the age of 58 from a tragic motorcycle accident on his way home from work.

Jim was born on December 1, 1964 to Vernon Anthony Jansen and Patricia Margaret (Devlin) Jansen in Dubuque, IA. Jim graduated from Southwestern High School in Hazel Green, WI in 1983 and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville obtaining a Bachelor of Science Business Administration degree in 1989.

