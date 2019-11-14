Kenneth E. “Ken” Broadwell, age 79, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 2:29 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Ken’s life, funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home. To celebrate Ken’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded by the American Legion, Dubuque Post #6.
Ken was born on December 31, 1939, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, son of Donald and Ann (Schuller) Broadwell.
Ken honorably served his country with the U.S. Air Force as an Airman 2nd Class from 1958 to 1962. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Melssen, on November 6, 1965, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque, and they were blessed to have just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. Ken was raised with strong work ethic, which he put to good use as a sheet metal worker with Giese Sheet Metal for 29 years until his well-earned retirement. He was an active member of the Dubuque Boat Club and the Dubuque Walleye Club. Ken was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 94 for several years. When he found some free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing in the great outdoors. Beyond a doubt, Ken’s family meant the world to him and he loved spending time with Mary, the children and especially the grand kids. We are deeply saddened at the loss of Ken in our daily lives, but take some comfort in the knowledge that he is now resting peacefully, free of the health issues he has faced these past weeks.
Those left to cherish Ken’s memory include his loving wife, Mary Broadwell, Dubuque; his children, Donald (Susan) Broadwell, Brenda (Randal) Forsyth and Fred Broadwell, all of Dubuque; his four grandchildren, Robbie and Kristen Broadwell, Stephanie Duve and Madison Rae Smothers; and two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie (Dennis) Zlabek, Potosi, WI.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Julie Broadwell; a sister, Mary (Jim) Depenbusch; and two brothers, Steve and Ron Broadwell.
Ken’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ryan Stille and all of Ken’s doctors, nurses and the staff of MercyOne Hospital and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind, compassionate and professional care of Ken and his entire family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
