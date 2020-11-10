Alvin L. Nemmers, 89, formerly of Sherrill, died Friday, November 6, 2020, at the UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. to Noon at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Due to the city mask mandate, masks are required at the funeral home. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Alvin’s family.
A graveside service will be held following the visitation at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West, with Father Noah Diehm as the officiant. The graveside service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Alvin was born September 10, 1931, in St. Donatus, IA, the son of Joseph and Irene Davis Nemmers. He graduated from St. Columbkille High School. On August 18, 1956, he married Beverly Wilke at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill.
Alvin worked at Dubuque Packing Co. for 31 years, FDL for four years and Klauer Manufacturing for nine years, retiring in June of 1995.
He was a member of Sherrill Athletic Club and coached Babe Ruth baseball for six years, and Junior Legion baseball for 13 years. In 1971, Alvin joined the Sherrill Fire Department and served for more than 40 years as a volunteer firefighter.
Alvin enjoyed fishing with family and friends in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Canada. He also participated in trout tournaments in Branson with his brother, Virgil. Alvin enjoyed pheasant hunting in New Hampton, IA, with many friends and family and deer hunted many years with the Sweet Hole group. He tended a garden with sweet corn, potatoes and his multi-color popcorn.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly; his children, Tim “Hawk” (Vicki), Tom “Whitey” (Missy), Terry “Little Hawk” (Hattie “Shorty”), Judy (Tom) Jansen, Jane (Bill) Ambrosy; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three grand puppies; in-laws, Algean, Leota and Lois Nemmers, Dale Wilming, Dick (Holly) and Ed (Barb) Wilke.
He is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law; siblings, Virgil, Loras, Robert, Shirley and Joey; and his brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family requests no flowers or plants. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
