Dianne M. Sieverding, 72, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at St. Joseph The Worker with Fr. James Goerend officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 17, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please remember to wear your mask and follow the social distancing guidelines. If you are unable to attend, a livestream of the funeral Mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Dianne was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Dubuque, IA, to John and Mary (Bergfield) Gerdemann. She married Gary Sieverding on April 17, 1971. Family was most important to her, and she sought to be the best wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, and her pets.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gary; her children, Susan Sieverding, Kimberley (Troy) Steines, Jodi Sieverding, John (Tracy) Sieverding, Heidi (Adam) Sieverding, and Ashley Sieverding; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Jack and Bill; her son, Zachary; and granddaughter, Savannah.