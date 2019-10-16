Gary D. Thatcher, 54, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at his home. Per Gary’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Gary was born March 6, 1965, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Ronald and Donette (LaFrentz) Thatcher. On September 2, 1994, in Marion, Iowa, he was united in marriage to Tammy Schmuecker. Gary was employed at Palmer Telecommunications, which later became Tektivity, retiring in 2010 due to his health. He was a faithful Iowa Hawkeyes, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Cubs fan. Gary enjoyed taking part in the Cedar Rapids music scene. He also was an avid outdoorsman, including fishing and spending time at their cabin. However, Gary’s greatest love of all was spending time with Tammy and Lizzie. He touched many lives in many ways and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy, of Marion; daughter, Elizabeth Thatcher, of Des Moines; father, Ron Thatcher, of Marion; mother, Donette (Mike) Thatcher-Cobb, of Dallas, Texas; brother, Steve (Jane) Thatcher, of Marion; and sister, Lilian McKenzie, of Iowa City. Also surviving are numerous loving family members and friends.
The family would like to thank all of the hospitals and care givers that helped Gary, especially Dr. Abha Saxena, of Cedar Rapids.
