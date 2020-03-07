Clay M. Ash, Vinton, Iowa, formerly of Colesburg and Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Trinity United Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Lorna Bernau, West Union, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Bethel Presbyterian Church, West Union.
Mary P. Bock, West Union, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home.
LaVern R. Bowen, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Donna M. Breiner, Dubuque — Services: Noon today, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at Steeple Square.
Rev. Jerry E. Chase, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m.
today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 10 a.m.
today until time of services at the funeral home.
Joyce Cherne, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation:
1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg.
Glen W. Ehlinger, Marion, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Allee Chapel, Cornell College, Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Dorothy M. Grotkin, Plymouth, Minn., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 2921 Central Avenue, Dubuque.
Joy James, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, First Baptist Church, Elgin, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Clermont.
Richard A. Kay, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. Monday, March 9, Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: Noon to 2:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Gladys J. Kruger, formerly of Red Wing, Minn. — Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, United Lutheran Church, Red Wing. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, Mahn Family Funeral Home, 602 Plum St., Red Wing.
Dona D. Lansing, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, St. Peter Catholic Church, Clermont. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Clermont, and 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, until time of services at the church.
Joseph J. Meyer, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Penny S. Pfeiffer, Marquette, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Theresa M. Sawvell, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Sue A. Schreiner, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 2 p.m. today, First Presbyterian Church, Savanna. Visitation: 1 p.m. today until time of services at the church.
Doris Simmons-Cary, Darlington, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. today, Darlington United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today at the church.
James R. Sweeney, Farley, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley.