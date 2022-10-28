Janice L. (Richard) Stierman, age 88, of Dubuque, passed away at 9:18 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. To honor Janice’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. There will be a parish scripture wake service held at 12:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, with Very Rev. Phillip G. Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Janice was born on June 17, 1934, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Alfred and Celeste (Herber) Richard.
Janice attended school at St. Anthony’s School and graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1951. She was united in marriage to James F. Stierman on February 14, 1953, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The two were blessed with 51 years of marriage and 13 children together before he sadly passed away on September 23, 2004. Janice was a devoted wife, mom and homemaker who took great pride in caring for her family. She was a long time member of the Church of the Resurrection, where she served as a past president of the Rosary Society. In her free time, Janice liked to sit quietly and create beautiful crochet pieces. Her family was always her top priority and she loved spending time with everyone and keeping up on their latest achievements and activities, especially the grandchildren. Janice was a strong, faith-filled woman who was an excellent role model for her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Janice’s memory include her 13 children, Joann Shoener, Chicago, IL, Sandra (Michael) Cassidy, Madison, WI, Kathleen Hoeper, Dubuque, IA, Cynthia (Brian) Ries, Dundee, IA, Patrick Stierman, Adopka, FL, Thomas (Laura) Stierman, Mahtomedi, MN, Terry (Kathryn) Stierman, Kingwood, TX, William Stierman, Dubuque, IA, Donald (Ponirah) Stierman, Singapore, Timothy (Amy) Stierman, Zwingle, IA, Steven (Liya) Stierman, Plymouth, MN, Douglas (Titien) Stierman, Sunnyvale, CA and David (Andreana) Stierman, Polk City, IA; 41 grandchildren; and was blessed with many great-grandchildren; her siblings, Mary Lou (Charles) Putchio, Rita (Ron) Soppe, Doris (Jay) Kilroy, Carol (John) Fay, Regina (Jerry) Cook, Christy (Ken) Arensdorf and Ann Marie Mead; and several nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James F. Stierman; and 2 brothers, Paul and Wayne Richard.
Janice’s family would like to thank all of the wonderful people who have helped us these past weeks, especially Dr. Ringold, Dr. Khan, Dr. Cao and their staffs and the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, the family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Janice’s memory to benefit Resurrection School and Hospice of Dubuque, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Janice Stierman Family.
