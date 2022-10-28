Janice L. (Richard) Stierman, age 88, of Dubuque, passed away at 9:18 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. To honor Janice’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. There will be a parish scripture wake service held at 12:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, with Very Rev. Phillip G. Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Janice was born on June 17, 1934, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Alfred and Celeste (Herber) Richard.

