Kenneth Chapman, 84, of Dubuque Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his home after a short battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Ken’s family.
Ken was born October 17, 1936 to Stanley and Marian (Neuses) Chapman. He graduated from Senior High School in 1955. He then joined the Air Force from 1955-1959 and then went into the Navy Reserves from 1960-1963.
He married Sharon Voelz on September 10, 1960 at St. Joseph The Worker Church. Ken worked at John Deere for 33 years. After retirement, he worked at Illinois Amour, IWI, and Prairie Farms.
He enjoyed many activities including helping at St. Anthony masses, landscaping the church and school flower beds and volunteering as an auxiliary policeman and at Finley Hospital for four years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, children Terence Chapman and Kathleen (Hilkin) Bishay.
Surviving Ken is his wife, Sharon; his children, Daniel, Joseph, Thomas, Douglas, Michael, and Elizabeth. He has 15 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their services.
