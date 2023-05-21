Sally Ann Lang, 60, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on May 17, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.

