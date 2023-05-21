Sally Ann Lang, 60, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on May 17, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Sally was born on August 3, 1962 in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Vernon and Dorothy (Kremer) Thomas. She married Richard A. Lang Jr. on May 2, 1998.
Recommended for you
She worked as a CNA and a Receptionist
She enjoyed camping, spending time with grandkids, playing darts, listening to live music and crafts.
Sally is survived by her and Richard’s children: Steven Thomas, Ronald (Samantha Ivanov) Thomas, Jerome Lang, Nikiesha (Robert) Gatena, Megan Lang, Courtney (Ryan) Horkheimer, Jamie Green, and Tonya (Jeff) Huseman. Thirty two grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings: Sandra Bechen, Sharon (George) Abresch, Steve (Julie) Thomas, Sheila White, Stanley (Carla) Thomas, Sharlene (Mick) Cornwell, Scott (Alesia) Thomas, Shawn (Peggy) Thomas, Stacey (Jim) LaPage, and Suzanne (Randy) Ristau. Also surviving are her mother-in-law Phyllis Lang and numerous nieces and nephews. Her very special foster family Bob and Ellen Vandermuelen, Bobbie Jo Zeller, William “Bill” Cheever, Brian Cheever and Brent Cheever.
Sally is preceded in death by her son James Alan; her parents; brother, Thomas MaCartel; father-in-law Richard Lang Sr.; mother-in-law Leilani Lang; granddaughter Ronnie; grandsons Chad and Charlie; nephews John Jr. Michael and Josh and her niece Michelle and her brother-in-law John Bechen.
A special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque especially Jeremiah, Dr. Hermann and staff, to her Sister Susie Ristau, daughter, Nikiesha and family and friends for the wonderful care, kindness and compassion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.