Michael D. Baumgartner, 71, of Dubuque, died on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.
Michael D. Baumgartner, 71, of Dubuque, died on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.