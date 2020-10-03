Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Patricia R. Behlmer, Dubuque — Mass: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Joy Blackburn, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Sacred Heart Church. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Connie M. Brandt, Lanark, Ill. — Graveside service: Meet at Law Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll at 10:30 a.m. today, then process to Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mary L. Green, Cascade, Iowa — Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, St. Mathias Catholic Church, Cascade.
Dolores C. Houghton, Cassville, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville.
David W. Kruckman, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Doris P. Ludovissy, Edgewood, Iowa — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Trinity United Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 to 10:25 a.m. Monday at the church.
Eunice Schlee, Postville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home, Postville.
Amy M. Schumacher, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Donald J. Sites, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. today, Savanna Bible Church. Visitation: 1:30 p.m. at the church.
Robert M. Witzig, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 2 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.