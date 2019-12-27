HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Teresa M. Heller, 91, of Hazel Green, Wis., died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wis.
Services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Church in Sinsinawa, Wis., with Rev. Kenneth Frisch officiating. Burial will be in the Church cemetery. Friends and family may join us for a celebration of life at Sunset Lanes in Dickeyville, Wis., following the burial until 6 p.m. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Teresa was born on May 29, 1928, in Monona, Iowa, the daughter of Alex and Cecelia (Fassbinder) Berns. She married Harold B. “Harry” Heller on August 9, 1949, at St. Patrick’s Church in Monona. He preceded her in death on November 5, 2016. Teresa was a homemaker her entire life, raised her eight children and farmed with Harry.
Teresa loved playing euchre (especially winning), gardening, cooking and baking. Homemade bread twice a week, sweet rolls and fried chicken on Sunday were some favorites. She enjoyed riding in the convertible with Harry, sitting in the warm sun and spending time camping with family and friends. Family and faith were important to her. In her younger years, Teresa was very involved with the Council of Catholic Women. She especially loved spending time with the babies as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren joined her family.
Survivors include three daughters, Connie (Bob) Gallagher, of Galena, IL, Jane (Dave) McCartney and Betty (Dan) Wubben, both of Hazel Green, WI; four sons, Jerry (Ann) Heller and Glenn (Diane) Heller, both of Galena, IL, Ken Heller, of Platteville, WI, and Terry (Jeanne) Heller, of East Dubuque, IL; a sister, Delores Wagner, of Monona, IA; a sister-in-law, Avis Berns, of Monona, IA; 32 grandchildren; and 55 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie Theill; a son-in-law, David Runde; a granddaughter, Lindsay Wubben-Simonini; a great-grandson, Henry Heller; her sisters, Agnes (Bill) Sullivan, Jean (Lloyd Keehner and Bob McGuire) McGuire; her brothers, Hubert (Dorothy) Berns, Leo (Lucille) Berns and Joe Berns; and a brother-in-law, Tom Wagner.
Special thanks to Father Ken Frisch and the staff at Epione Pavilion for the great care given to her over the past several years.
