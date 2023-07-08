BENTON, Wis. — John L. Brandt, 81, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at Stonehill Health Center, Dubuque.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-11:15 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the funeral service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

