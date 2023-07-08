BENTON, Wis. — John L. Brandt, 81, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at Stonehill Health Center, Dubuque.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-11:15 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the funeral service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
John was born on October 8, 1941, in Benton, Wisconsin, the son of Oscar and Alinda (Busch) Brandt. He graduated from Cuba City High School and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1962-1966. John was united in marriage to Charlene Waller on August 4, 1973, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City, Wisconsin.
Recommended for you
John worked as a mechanic for Lafayette County for 30 years. He was a faithful member of St. Patrick’s Church and choir. John was a member of the Benton Fire Department for 40 years, the Benton VFW Post 7896, and the Isaac Walton League. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, watching Westerns and listening to polka music. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
John is survived by his wife, Charlene Brandt, Benton; five children, Susanne Van Vors, Berlin, WI, Ken Van Vors, Janesville, WI, Dale (Kimberly Pahnke) Brandt, Shullsburg, WI, Johnny Brandt, Cuba City, WI, and Laura (Dana Moss-Peterson) Brandt, Bettendorf, IA; a son-in-law, Tony Averkamp. Benton, WI; a sister, Rosemary (Keith) Wedige, Cuba City; three brothers, Frankie (Jane) Brandt, Cuba City, WI, Chris (Phyllis) Brandt, McFarland, WI, and Bernard (Jane Alice) Brandt, Cuba City, WI; 22 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lydia Brandt (Sanders); and three daughters, Barbara Jane Brandt in infancy, Sherry Averkamp and Janice Brandt;
In lieu of flowers, a John L. Brandt Memorial fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Madison St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to thank the staff of Stonehill Communities for their compassionate care.