MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Joyce Ann Hoover, 63, of Maryville, TN, formerly of Carol Stream, Ill., passed at her home May 17, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Helen Wilgenbusch; sister, Judith Martin; brothers, Paul, Gerald, and David Wilgenbusch. She is survived by her husband, David Hoover; children, Thomas Hoover, Elizabeth Hoover (Nicholas Allingham), and Amy Hoover; brothers, Charles, Mark, Leon, and Patrick Wilgenbusch; sister, Margaret Palmersheim; and several nieces and nephews.
Joyce was born in Manchester, Iowa. She graduated from West Delaware High School in 1975. She continued her education at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, IA. Joyce worked for several companies doing office and administrative work. Before moving to Tennessee, she was a member of St. Isidore’s Council of Catholic Women for over 30 years. Joyce was an avid gardener and loved baking and cooking for her family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family is asking in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to either St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital for cancer research at https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7059666&pg=personal&fr_id=39300 or to University of Tennessee Hospice Care at https://lhcgroup.com/foundation/.