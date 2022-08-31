Alan W. Schlarmann, age 64, of Dubuque, passed away at 8:14 a.m., on Monday, August 29, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab. To celebrate Alan’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Donatus Church, St. Donatus, Iowa, with Rev. Robert G. Gross officiating. Burial will be in St. Donatus Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Dubuque Post 6.
Alan was born on August 17, 1958, in Jackson County, Iowa, son of Eugene and Imelda (Budde) Schlarmann.
Alan was born in Bellevue and raised in Dubuque. He honorably served his country with the U.S. Army in Germany. He was united in marriage to Erma Maturan Labolabo on March 25, 2013, in the Philippines. Alan was always a hard worker and was employed as a chef at the Toll Bridge Inn and Copper Kettle. Alan has worked as an industrial maintenance technician at Hormel for the past 10 years. When he wasn’t working Alan enjoyed going hunting, shooting and tinkering in his garage. He liked getting out on the open road riding his motorcycle and keeping up with current events. Alan especially loved spending time with his family and shopping with Erma was one of his favorite activities. He also enjoyed spending time out in his yard with his dog Koko and his friends and neighbors. Alan was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Alan’s memory include his wife, Erma Schlarmann, Dubuque, IA; his children, Tara (Joe) Henry, Waverly, IA, Jayson Schlarmann, Waterloo, IA and Heather Haas, Dubuque, IA; his step-son, MJ Labolabo, Ichon, Philippines; his grandchildren, Hadley, Hayden, Harlowe, Isabella, Brendyn, Ryleigh, Kyler, Carter and Delaney; and his siblings, Dennis Schlarmann, Dale (Julie) Schlarmann, Sandy (Dick) Birch, Brian (Arli) Schlarmann, Marlene (Greg) Hying, Mike (Sharon) Schlarmann and Barb (Doug) Stoughton; many nieces and nephews.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rosann Rammel; and a sister-in-law, Rose Schlarmann.
Alan’s family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and all of the visitors that have come and spent time with Alan these past weeks.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Alan’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Alan Schlarmann Family.
