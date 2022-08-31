Alan W. Schlarmann, age 64, of Dubuque, passed away at 8:14 a.m., on Monday, August 29, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab. To celebrate Alan’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Donatus Church, St. Donatus, Iowa, with Rev. Robert G. Gross officiating. Burial will be in St. Donatus Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Dubuque Post 6.

Alan was born on August 17, 1958, in Jackson County, Iowa, son of Eugene and Imelda (Budde) Schlarmann.

