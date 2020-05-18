MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Colleen Bradley Lindstrom, 56, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
A public graveside service and burial celebrating Colleen’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Union Cemetery, rural Maquoketa, Iowa. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the cemetery. A public visitation will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Carson Celebration of Life Center, in Maquoketa. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will being followed with only 10 people allowed in the building at any time.
Colleen Bradley was born on April 12, 1964, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Gordon Harrison and Dorothy Marie (Blosch) Bradley. She grew up in Zwingle and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. She married Owen Lee Lindstrom on March 30, 2002, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Colleen had worked for Metrix Company, in Dubuque, in 1987. She then started Rustic Hills Carriage Tours, in Dubuque, Iowa. She owned and operated the horse drawn carriage tours business from 1988 until present.
Colleen had been active in 4-H growing up. She loved horses and loved her job in the carriage business. She enjoyed living and working on the farm and all the baby animals that were born each spring.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Owen Lindstrom, of Maquoketa, IA; a son, Wyatt Lee Lindstrom, of Maquoketa, IA; a sister, Linda Pearson, of Maquoketa, IA; brothers, Gordon (Connie) Bradley, of Peosta, IA, and Daryl Bradley, of Zwingle, IA; mother-in-law, Liz Lindstrom, of Maquoketa, IA; sisters-and-brothers-in-law, Rhonda and Alan Pape, of Maquoketa, IA, Mark and Teresa Lindstrom, of Bryant, IA, and Reece and Sheila Lindstrom, of Maquoketa, IA; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Dorothy Bradley, Sr.; her father-in-law, Arnold Lindstrom; and a brother, Virgil Bradley, on February 19, 2020.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Colleen Bradley Lindstrom memorial fund has been established.
Carson Celebration of Life Center, in Maquoketa, is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of condolence or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.