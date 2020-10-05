PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Diane K. Roling, 63, of Platteville, died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Private family graveside services will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Cemetery in Dickeyville. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
