OREGON, Wis. — Wilhelm Dominikus Eck, 86, of Oregon, Wisconsin, and formerly of Epworth, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Oregon.
Visitation for Wilhelm will be held from 1:00 to 2:30 P.M. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Divine Word Seminary Chapel in Epworth, Iowa, where a Mass of Christian burial for Wilhelm will be held at 2:30 p.m., with Rev. Thomas Ascheman, S.V.D. presiding. Services will be livestreamed on the Reiff Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. Due to the pandemic, social distancing will be followed and masks must be worn. The Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth is in charge of arrangements. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Wilhelm Eck family, P.O. Box #250, Epworth, Iowa 52046.
Wilhelm was born October 22, 1934, in Bruhl, Germany, son of Johanna and Katrina (Esch) Eck. He came over to the United States in 1957, spending his 24th birthday aboard the ship. He received his education at the University of Illinois, Champaign, and later received his Master’s Degree.
On August 27, 1960 in Peoria, Illinois, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Blume.
The couple resided in Epworth, where he was employed at the Divine Word College for over 30 years, initially teaching German and Latin and then as the Financial Aid Director and Vice President of Finance. He helped many people in the community complete financial aid forms, and was always in support of higher education. Often, he counseled many with sound advice. He was the Treasurer of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, and President of the Mid-West Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. He was a member of the Epworth Kiwanis club and St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth.
Wilhelm was an avid storyteller, he enjoyed playing a big part in the advancement of the City of Epworth, he served for many years on the Epworth City Council, and later as the Mayor of Epworth. He was proud of his role in the reconstruction of Main Street and the planning of the Highway 20 bypass.
He loved watching sports, especially the Cubs, Bears and Hawkeyes, and was thrilled when the Cubs won the World Series. He enjoyed and played the game of soccer as a youth and coached a team at the Seminary. He was an avid fan and follower of the German soccer team “1 F.C. Koln” in Germany. He enjoyed nature and animals, including their dog Cassie. He always owned Volkswagens and appreciated their economy. The couple had a place in Corpus Christi where they wintered and developed many lifelong friendships.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Eck, of Oregon, WI; four children, John (Elizabeth) Eck, of Dacula, GA, Linda (Richard) Stevens, of Verona, WI, Michael Eck, of Cottage Grove, WI, and Karl (Rachel) Eck, of Oregon, WI; seven grandchildren, Lyndsey (Keaton), Geoffrey, Brianna (John), Christian, Cameron, Macy and Julia; one great grandchild, Oliver; and one brother, Hans (Fia) Eck, of Bruhl, Germany.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Chrystal (Franz) Schmitt and Marianna (Franz Josef) Breuer; and a brother, Karl.
A Video Tribute may be viewed, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.