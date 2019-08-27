POTOSI, Wis. — David E. Post, 27, of Potosi, Wis., passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019.
He was born on June 8, 1992, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Tim and Patty (Kittoe) Post. David attended Saints Andrew Thomas Catholic School and Potosi High School before going on to complete his education at UW-Platteville with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was currently employed at John Deere Dubuque Works. David married Audrie Runde on October 7, 2017, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville. He enjoyed camping and boating, hunting and fishing — anything in nature outdoors. David also liked to kayak, sing karaoke, and he loved his dogs — Daisy Mae and Penny Poo. He was dedicated to his family (both sides) and looked forward to reunions or get-togethers with his relatives whom he loved very much.
David is survived by his wife, Audrie; his parents, Tim and Patty; brother, Daniel; paternal grandfather, Bill Post; maternal grandmother, Ella Kittoe; aunts and uncles: Sherry Stauffer, Buzz (Deb) Kittoe, Dan (Janice) Kittoe, Mike Kittoe, Lenny (Bev) Kittoe, Larry Kittoe, Anna Kittoe, Steve (Ann) Post, Terry (Brenda) Post, and Tammy (Terry) Monroe; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Irene Post; maternal grandparents, Bob and Betty Kittoe; uncle, Dennis Post; aunt, Betsy Kittoe; three cousins: Stacy Brown, Brandon Ketchum and Jeannie Post; and his dog, Daisy Mae Post.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, Wis., with Fr. Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in the British Hollow Cemetery, Potosi. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson and on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a David E. Post Memorial Fund has been established. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory of Potosi is entrusted with his services.
