Katherine L. “Kay” (Berberich) Beecher, formerly of 571 Clarke Drive, passed away on December 1, 2022, in Dubuque, Iowa. Private family services and burial will be held at Mt Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
Kay was born on June 6, 1938, in Dubuque to Fred and Katherine (Mueller) Berberich. She attended St Mary’s School and graduated from St Joseph’s Academy in 1954. Kay was a devout member of St Mary’s church until it’s closing and lived her faith by attending daily mass. Kay prayed the rosary daily in devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.
She was employed as a dental assistant for Dr. Joseph C. Locher for 38 years showing care and compassion for every patient. Kay was a gentle soul who looked for the best in others and gave the very best she had. She followed the “golden rule” to treat others as they would want to be treated. Truly Kay’s mission in life was to be kind.
Kay is survived by her sister, Connie D Weis; brother-in-law, Ken Hinkel; God-children, Steve Bowden and Karen Hinkel; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Joseph; her sisters, Mary Hinkel and Lillian Bowden; and brothers-in-law, Dave Weis and Joseph Bowden.
Cards and memorials may be sent to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory.
