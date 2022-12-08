Katherine L. “Kay” (Berberich) Beecher, formerly of 571 Clarke Drive, passed away on December 1, 2022, in Dubuque, Iowa. Private family services and burial will be held at Mt Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.

Kay was born on June 6, 1938, in Dubuque to Fred and Katherine (Mueller) Berberich. She attended St Mary’s School and graduated from St Joseph’s Academy in 1954. Kay was a devout member of St Mary’s church until it’s closing and lived her faith by attending daily mass. Kay prayed the rosary daily in devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

