On Friday, September 2nd, 2022, Kathaleen Marie Seippel (mama-san), loving and stubborn mother, grandmother, and friend, has decided to give us the finger and move on to bigger and better things at the ripe old age of 54.
A Celebration of Cathie’s life will be held on Saturday, September 17th, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Walnut Pavillion, at Swiss Valley park. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Born October 9th, 1967, to Peter J. Seippel and Patricia A. Kammerude in Fort Rucker, Alabama, she was as fiery as the red hair on her head with a laugh you could hear across the room. She received her Paralegal degree from NICC in 2004 and was proud that she graduated the same year as her daughter graduated high school. Her kids were her everything. Even when she wanted to poke them in the eye.
Cathie lived for her family and friends. She was regularly seen behind the bar of a favorite local watering-hole, serving up tasty cocktails and mixers. She was a Jack of all Trades having worked in the Food and Beverage industry most of her life, but also learned a great deal of lessons in life along the way to earning her degree and successfully raising her three children Samantha, Nick, and Brandon.
Cathie was an avid animal lover, especially her most two recent boys, Murphy and Wheezy. You’d be hard pressed to find any other dog as spoiled and loved as those two. She also loved attending concerts and music festivals with her children and their friends, being the “cool mom” of the group. She had more kids than she knew what to do with — not all biologically of course, but she loved them all as if they were her own and would do anything to help or protect them. Everyone knew mom threatened to poke every single one of them in the eye if they stepped out of line or she would promise to show up to the next school function / event in the most embarrassing outfit imaginable — and should would have too!
Cathie was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Kammerude, and her son Brandon Fischer.
She is survived by her children, Samantha Seippel (her favorite) and Nicholas Fischer (Ariel Fischer, Kaylie, Melanie, Lacie Drake), father, Peter J. Seippel (Cathy), her siblings Steve, John, and Christine, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many wonderful friends and family members.
A very special thank you to Jen (the first surrogate daughter), mom’s best friends Michelle & Jack, Betsy, Mary, Mike, and Robyn: you made mom’s last few weeks on this earth some of the best she could ever remember and we are eternally grateful for your kindness, generosity and love. There is a special place for people like you.
Cheers to you, Mama-san, and here is to your next great adventure. Give Brandon, Grandma, Jilly, Debbie, and Paul some hell from all of us down here.
In lieu of flowers, a Kathaleen Seippel memorial fund has been created at Dupaco Community Credit Union. However, if you’re a flower sending kind of person, Leonard Funeral Home on Rockdale Road is where you can send them: Cathie’s favorites were always white and yellow daisies.
