On Friday, September 2nd, 2022, Kathaleen Marie Seippel (mama-san), loving and stubborn mother, grandmother, and friend, has decided to give us the finger and move on to bigger and better things at the ripe old age of 54.

A Celebration of Cathie’s life will be held on Saturday, September 17th, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Walnut Pavillion, at Swiss Valley park. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com

