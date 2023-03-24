Cecilia H. Hirsch, age 96, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 5:35 p.m., on Monday, March 20, 2023, at MercyOne Dubuque with her loving family by her side. To honor Cecilia’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, at Church, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Cecilia was born on May 17, 1926, in North Buena Vista, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Cecilia (Wolter) Schmidt.
Cecilia attended school in North Buena Vista. She was united in marriage to Francis Hirsch on February 15, 1947, at Sacred Heart Church. They were blessed with a large family and 46 years of marriage before Francis passed away on December 30, 1993. She was a fiercely devoted wife and mom who always made sure her kids were safe and well behaved. After the kids were older, she took a job as a nurses aide and dietician at Xavier Hospital and also cleaned private residences and babysat for several families in Dubuque. Cecilia was a long time member of Sacred Heart Church and Rosary Society. In her free time, you could often find Cecilia sitting at her special rocker by the kitchen table with her trusty space heater keeping her nice and toasty warm. She also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. She loved being outside on her porch swing and she was famous for her green thumb. Cecilia grew beautiful flower gardens, potted plants and a big vegetable garden every year. She was a fantastic cook and her scalloped potatoes were always a hit. Cecilia loved Christmas. She always had the tallest tree around and would purchase new ornaments throughout the entire year getting ready to decorate. She also enjoyed collecting specialty dolls which she passed down to her family. Anyone who knew Cecilia knew that her family was always her top priority. On Sundays, she and Francis piled all of the kids in the car and they would head out to Buenie to get together with her siblings. Even after the children were grown she still worried about them and checked in with them regularly. Cecilia was a wonderful woman and she will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Cecilia’s memory include her children, Karen Hirsch, Dubuque, IA, Sue (Michael) Schueller, East Dubuque, IL, Judy Kines, Monahans, TX, Jayne Hirsch, Dubuque, IA, Rickie (Jane Fishler) Hirsch, East Dubuque, IL, Terry Hirsch, Dubuque, IA and Daniel (Janet) Hirsch, Dubuque, IA; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Kevin Welty, Dubuque, IA.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis Hirsch; 2 daughters, Kathy Welty and Cecilia M. Hirsch in infancy; 2 great-grandchildren, Parker and Delaney Robbins; and her 11 siblings.
Cecilia’s family would like to thank Dr. Moore, Dr. Obink, Dr. Rodriguez, Dr. Noble, Dr. Sloan’s office and the staff of Paramount Ambulance for all of their care and kindness.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Cecilia’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Cecilia Hirsch Family.
