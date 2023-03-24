Cecilia H. Hirsch, age 96, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 5:35 p.m., on Monday, March 20, 2023, at MercyOne Dubuque with her loving family by her side. To honor Cecilia’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, at Church, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Cecilia was born on May 17, 1926, in North Buena Vista, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Cecilia (Wolter) Schmidt.

