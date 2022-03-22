Laura L. A. Kilburg Telegraph Herald guest866 Mar 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PIPESTON, Minn. — Laura L.A. Kilburg, 57, of Pipestone and formerly of Bellevue, Iowa, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022.Private services will be held.Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Bellevue, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bellevue-iowa Jackson-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Documents: Dubuque man solicited, obtained explicit photos from girl 1 injured in mobile home fire in Dubuque Dubuque eatery among top 10 burger joints in Iowa for 2nd year Love That Lasts: For Dubuque couple, communication key to 53-year marriage Biz Buzz Monday: Galena dealership acquires longtime auto shop