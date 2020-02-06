Johanna H. Amundson Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Feb 6, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLERMONT, Iowa — Johanna Helen Amundson, 91, of Clermont, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in West Union, Iowa. Services are pending with Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Clermont. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today