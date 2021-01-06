DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mary Jane Reichenauer, 96, of Dyersville, Iowa, formerly of Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Mary Jane will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, masks are required. Anyone unable to attend can send a memorial to: Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Mary Jane Reichenauer family, P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
Mass of Christian burial for Mary Jane will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Basilica St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville, Iowa, with Rev. Dennis Quint officiating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
She is survived by three daughters, Phyllis Koschmeder, of Marion, Iowa, Linda (Larry) Winkelbauer, of Somers, Iowa, and Carol (Jerry) Funke, of Hiawatha, Iowa; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Velma (John) Krapfl, Charles (Ann) Recker, both of Dyersville, and Donald (Joan) Recker, of Nacogdoches, Texas; sisters-in-law, Mildred Recker, of Dubuque, Iowa, Maureen Recker, of Epworth, Iowa, and Eileen Prier, of Dyersville, Iowa.
Those who preceded her in death are her parents, George and Ludwina (Burkel) Recker; her husband, Peter Reichenauer; a son, Steven Reichenauer; siblings, Germaine (Alphonse) Kelchen, Esther (John) Reichenauer, Louis Recker, Sr. Margaret Ann Recker OSF, Helen (Duane) Hawker, Karol (Jim) Koch, Robert Recker, George Recker, Ralph Recker, and David Recker; father and mother-in-law, Andrew and Veronica Reichenauer; sister-in-law, Helen Reichenauer.
